How about free admission to Riverbanks Zoo?

The weather outside isn't so frightful these days and that means you might be looking for something fun to do in Columbia on Friday.

Good news! For those who live in a few select Midlands counties, you will receive free admission to Riverbanks Zoo and Botanical Garden on Fridays in January and February.

Our friends at Palmetto Weekend have the scoop. Click or tap here to learn more.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.