Bill would prohibit drones near SC prisons

Some state leaders call the drone a dangerous device when used to drop contraband behind prison fences.

Lawmakers are discussing a bill that would limit their flight.

The state’s Department of Corrections director says people are getting creative in their methods of getting prisoners dangerous contraband. He wants his staff to fight those methods, starting with this new bill.

The high-tech gadget in the hands of contraband distributors is a real problem to South Carolina prisons, SCDC Director Bryan Stirling says.

“Just like Bonnie and Clyde used a car and technology to rob banks, drones are now used to commit crimes,” he says.

Stirling can list the times drones have dropped-off within prison fences—drugs and cell phones flown in to inmates.

"Was actually a delivery system no different than Amazon or Fedex where they actually had the packages numbered and they were set up outside in almost kind of like a blind,” says Stirling.

He’s fighting against the drones coming near inmates—starting with his support of a bill proposed by Senator Vincent Sheheen. The bill would ban drones from flying within 500 feet of prisons and detention centers, and higher than 250 feet in the air.

“That’s a real problem for the safety of our prison guards. It’s a problem for the safety of many inmates, and I thought government should get ahead of the curve and make sure that the problem doesn’t get worse than it already is,” says Sheheen, a Democrat who represents portions of Lancaster, Kershaw and Chesterfield Counties.

Sheheen believes it’s a step in eliminating contraband and would at least allow for prison authorities to confiscate any illegal drone.

It also would slap a $500 fine on any violator. Stirling says it’s a start—but he’s also hoping to arm prison officers with drones for patrolling facilities.

“It’s a war that we are constantly fighting," he says. "When they move, we have to move.”

The bill passed through its first committee Thursday, so there are still more hands it must get through before being passed. But there’s optimism it has a good chance.

