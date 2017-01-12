U.S. soldier dies in non-combat incident in Kuwait - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

U.S. soldier dies in non-combat incident in Kuwait

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC (WIS) -

The U.S. Army Central reports a soldier has died in a non-combat related incident in Kuwait. 

The U.S. Army Central based at Shaw Air Force Base announced the soldier's death Thursday morning. 

Not much information is being released, including the soldier's name.

The incident is under investigation.

