Bull Street is getting another tenant and bringing 100 new jobs with it

A company founded with help from the University of South Carolina's Technology Incubator program is expanding to Columbia's Bull Street and bringing 100 jobs to the area.

TCube Solutions, a software company specializing in software systems implementation for the insurance industry, is opening up shop at the First Base Building at Spirit Communications Park.

“Columbia is a thriving insurance technology hub offering experienced local talent and community resources that continue to accelerate our business growth," company CEO Sam McGuckin said in a statement.

The $1.7 million expansion into Columbia is expected to begin with hiring these new employees in the first quarter of 2017.

