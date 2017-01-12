Deputies investigate early-morning shooting

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Viera Wildewood Apartments on Mallet Hill Road in Northeast Richland County just before 4:30 a.m. Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis with the Richland County Sheriff's Department says shots were fired inside an apartment.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body and required surgery. Investigators say the injuries are not life-threatening, however the victim is not cooperating with them.

The gunmen took off in a black SUV. No descriptions were provided.

If you have any information that could help deputies make an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

