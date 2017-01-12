Spring temperatures continue

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue as high pressure continues to pump warm southwest winds into the state. A backdoor cold front (moving from the north to the south) will try and push into the state by Saturday and give us slightly cooler temperatures however, it will fade out by Sunday and we are right back to highs around 70° by Sunday into much of next week.

Rain chance increases mid to late next week.

Today – Friday: Morning clouds and patchy fog, partly cloudy by midday, warm, highs lower 70s



Saturday: Mostly cloudy, highs lower to middle 60s



Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, highs near 70°

