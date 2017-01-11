Haley praised, criticized in final State of the State address

Gov. Nikki Haley’s State of the State address was filled with moments of reflection.

The retrospect on her six years leading the state came Wednesday night as she looked back at the moments of triumph and tragedy before she moves on to a new role in the weeks ahead.

“The people of South Carolina changed our image in a way no piece of legislation or shift in policy or job announcement could have ever accomplished,” Gov. Haley said.

Some lawmakers who were in the House chamber were pleased with her speech.

“I think it clearly was a favorable address and we look forward to seeing her in her new role in New York as being the U.N. Ambassador for the United States of America,” said Rep. Todd Rutherford. “We’re proud to send her up there.”

Others believe the speech left more to be desired.

“I wish her well,” said Rep. Wendell Gilliard. “The fact is she left a lot of serious issues out of her State of the State.”

Addressing South Carolina’s economy and public education system were both part of the Governor’s speech. However, she did not bring up issues of roads and pension problems. All of those issues will be waiting for Henry McMaster, the lieutenant governor next in line for the state’s top job.

“They both have supported a lot of the same positions,” said Rep. Todd Atwater. “They get along and they both get along with the key people in the state. They might disagree on the issues, but they can work together.”

It was a sign of respect that came from Gov. Haley as she symbolically passed the torch.

“I know you cherish our state and its people,” said Gov. Haley, “and I know you’ll take care of them.”

A Senate confirmation hearing is set for her appointment to the U.N. January 18.

