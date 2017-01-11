Martin notches 200th win as Gamecocks down Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (TheBigSpur.com). - South Carolina head coach Frank Martin, in his fifth year leading this program, hit a milestone in his coaching career. With the 70-60 win over Tennessee on Wednesday night, Martin now has 200 career victories as a head coach.

“I’m fortunate for what I do. I’m fortunate to have [players] who listen to me and put up with me,” Martin told the SEC Network crew after the game. “I’m fortunate for Matt Figger, Scott Greenwalt and Andy Assaley who have been with me since Day 1 at K-State. They’re loyal as the day as long. Our players, whether it’s the guys who started it, Michael Beasley, Bill Walker and the boys back then, Jacob Pullen and Danny Clemente or this group of guys I’ve got now. I’ve got some fun, fun guys. I’m hard on them, and they deal with me and keep coming back and want to get better. As a coach, that makes you real proud.”

Sindarius Thornwell led the Gamecocks with 22 points in the win while Hassani Gravett posted 12 and Duane Notice added 11 in the win.

Martin is 83-66 as the head coach at South Carolina after posting a record of 187-117 during his five seasons as head coach at Kansas State. He reached the NCAA Tournament in four of five seasons with the Wildcats and the NIT the other year.

With the win, the Gamecocks are off to a 3-0 start in Southeastern Conference play for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Copyright 2016 TheBigSpur.com and WIS. All rights reserved.