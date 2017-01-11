Sumter School District hires financial consultant to tackle $6.2M debt

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The Sumter School District has a $6.2 million deficit and part of the plan to fix it has been to hire a financial management consultant - and that consultant will be paid $1,000 a day.

The district says that money is coming from a 'purchased services' account, which is how all contractual arrangements are paid.

The first day on the job for Scott Allan was Tuesday, and he has experience helping school districts across the state better manage their finances and other aspects of District Administration. According to Allan's resume, he has helped several school districts in a similar capacity.

The Sumter School Board learned of the multi-million dollar deficit after a recent audit. They have discussed a range of potential cuts, which Superintendent Frank Baker recommended back in December, ranging from eliminating overtime and travel expenses to a hiring freeze. Nothing has been approved yet - except for the hiring of Allan.

In addition to Allan's $1,000 per day pay, he will also receive expenses to travel from his home in Rock Hill. He will be working a minimum of three days a week and is contracted through the spring of this year.

His duties as described by the Sumter School District include: "analyz[ing] the District's internal financial controls and management processes and to recommend to the Board changes to ensure the District's financial integrity moving forward, explain the reasons for the District's current condition, advise the Board on reduction of expenses for this year, and closely monitor the District's cash position at all times. He also will assist the District's finance staff in implementing systemic controls and advise the Board on next year's (2017-18) budget.

The board has a special meeting Thursday night at the district office.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.