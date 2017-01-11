Political expert: Media's relationship with President "determined from the top down"

The exchange seen on Wednesday between President-elect Donald Trump and reporters wasn’t a typical question-and-answer session.

However, that back-and-forth between Trump and CNN’s Jim Acosta was only one feature in an unusual news conference.

“A news conference in the White House has a different atmosphere,” said USC Dean of Communications Charles Bierbauer, who is a former CNN White House correspondent. “The environment itself has an almost sense of decorum in the White House than in a hotel or a ballroom somewhere. That can have an effect. It’s a much more regulated situation, but we’re still in the circus period of Campaign 2016.”

Bierbauer suggested things might change when President Trump eventually meets with reporters in a White House environment.

Then again, this is a President-elect who got to this point by saying he wants to be “unpredictable.”

“No two presidencies are alike,” Bierbauer said. “So the way the press corps relates to the president and the office around him is generally determined from the top down. If the president wants a good relationship, he’ll create one. If he wants a measure of tension, well, we’ll get to that.”

