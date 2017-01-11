Plans finalized for Clemson Tigers parade, stadium celebration

The details for the parade and celebration honoring the national champion Clemson Tigers have been finalized.

Clemson city officials said the parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The parade will start on College Avenue (Highway 123) and end at Memorial Stadium.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street. The parade will then go toward Bowman Field, onto Highway 93 toward the athletics district, onto Centennial Boulevard toward Memorial Stadium and across the Avenue of Champions to Gate 5 (Avenue of Champions and Williamson Road).

The gates at Memorial Stadium will open at 7 a.m., and fans can watch the entire parade from inside the stadium on the video boards and be in place for the celebration to follow.

The in-stadium celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. and fans can enter through gates 1, 5, 9 and 13. The clear-bag policy will be in effect.

Concessions and novelty stands featuring officially licensed National Championship merchandise will be open on both concourses.

The Memorial Stadium celebration will be streamed live online and includes featured speakers Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson, Ben Boulware and other student-athletes, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock, Clemson President Jim Clements and Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakvovich.

Parking is extremely limited due to several previously-scheduled campus activities including a men’s basketball game, indoor track meet, men’s indoor tennis match, club sports event at upper intramural fields, intramural/club swim meet in Fike and prospective student tours beginning Sikes Hall. Available on-campus parking will be first-come, first-served starting at 7 a.m.

The men’s basketball team plays at noon, and basketball parking will be in effect for basketball reserved lots including Lot 5, McFadden and the Avenue of Champions.

The North Lot and Centennial Boulevard will be available for basketball patrons following the parade.

Limited shuttle service will accommodate those parking in western area lots such as Seneca Creek Meadows, Snow Outdoor Fitness and New Spring.

C-1 and Kite Hill near Highway 76 will also be available for general public parking with limited shuttle service.

Grass football parking lots (Lot 1, Lot 2) are intramural fields and will not be available.

Clemson became the first team to beat Nick Saban's Alabama dynasty in a national title game, taking down the top-ranked Crimson Tide 35-31 Monday night in the College Football Playoff.

The team returned to the Upstate Tuesday afternoon.

Their plane landed at GSP Airport at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and at about 3:30 p.m., the buses carrying the team, the coaching staff and families pulled out of GSP headed to Clemson.

Hundreds of people gathered at the airport to welcome the team back. They lined the drive and waved, cheered and took cellphone pictures of team buses as they passed.

Fans also cheered from overpasses above I-85 as the team traveled to the stadium. Many people waved Clemson flags and held signs along the side of the road near the campus.

"It's the best feeling in the world to see them roll by knowing that they're bringing home that big 'W.' That's what I kept saying all week. We got to bring home the 'W,' said fan Christy Tripp.

The team arrived at the West End Zone of Death Valley at about 4:30 p.m. Thousands of fans gathered to greet the buses as they pulled in.

