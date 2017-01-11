Principal lives dream of becoming Jeopardy! contestant

It has been a lifelong dream for Westwood High School's principal to be on Jeopardy!

She's studied and watched the quiz show for more than 30 years. On Wednesday night she gets her shot. Dr. Cheryl Guy about her once in a lifetime experience.

"I told my students that this is a lesson in perseverance. That, to have a goal and continue striving for it for 30 years and truly, I kept believing that someday this could happen for me. And, just to use that as an example not to give up," Guy said. "I could have given up the first time I took that test and they told me, 'you didn't pass'. But I didn't - I kept at it."

We don't know how she did on the show but the third place gets a guaranteed $1,000 - which if that's what she wins - Dr. Guy says she would basically break even after covering her travel expenses to California.

But if she wins more that, she says she would want to do something fun and maybe travel with her family.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.