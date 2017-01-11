WATCH: Gov. Nikki Haley's final State of the State address - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: Gov. Nikki Haley's final State of the State address

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley gave her final State of the State address before she heads to Washington, D.C. for a confirmation hearing to be the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. 

Following Gov. Haley's address, State Senator Thomas McElveen (D-Sumter), gave the democratic response to her address. You can watch it here

