Clemson WR Williams declares for NFL Draft

It’s on to the next for Mike Williams.
The highly-touted Clemson wide receiver announced his plans to prepare for the NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Williams was sidelined during the 2015-16 season due to a neck injury he suffered in Clemson’s opening game against Wofford. Prior to that injury, the former Lake Marion star had 79 catches for 1,366 yards with 10 touchdowns. This year, Williams added to those numbers by tallying 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Williams played a vital in Clemson’s 35-31 championship win over Alabama with 8 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.
According to Pro Footall Focus, Williams is the fifth-best prospect on the 2017 draft board.
