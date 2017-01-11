Woman shot, police search for suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A female has been shot and a search for the suspect is underway, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Green Tree Circle.

Officials say the woman was shot in the lower body. Deputies are searching for a black male wearing camouflage jacket and dreads in the Hollywood Hills area off of Fairfield Road. The suspect has not been named at this time.

Details are limited at this time, check back for more updates.

