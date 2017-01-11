SC church reaches out to deal-making Clemson fans

PIEDMONT, SC (WYFF) - An Upstate church is inviting Clemson fans to come "all in" to Sunday service.

A day after the Tigers won the College Football Playoff National Championship, Piedmont United Methodist Church is reaching out to anyone who might have made a deal in prayer during the game.

A sign outside the church on Main Street in Piedmont reads, "If you made any promises in Clemson's last drive, service starts at 10. #AllIn."

The reference was to the last-second winning touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow, the walk-on sophomore who has become a Tiger legend.

Clemson came from behind, after trailing the whole game, to dethrone the defending champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

A photo posted to the church's Facebook page had been shared more than 3,300 times by Wednesday morning.

Church officials were not immediately available for more comment.

