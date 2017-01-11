SC church reaches out to deal-making Clemson fans

Fireflies fans have a chance to see Tim Tebow and get his autograph before the season starts.More >>
The NCAA Division I Council on Friday approved an early signing period for football, the NCAA announced.
Becca Longo has signed to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school. The 18-year-old is the first female football player to earn a scholarship to a school at the Division II level or higher.
River Bluff defeats Sumter 10-4 to win the Forest Acres Classic.
Jordan Humphreys was magnificent in his seven innings pitched for the Fireflies.
