Trump says he's still competing with Sen. Lindsey Graham

Donald Trump just can't stop trying to compete with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, the president-elect admitted during his first news conference since July 2015.

Graham has been lobbying for tougher sanctions against Russia following alleged hacks targeting the Democratic National Committee. Trump, however, has said he could lift recent sanctions put into place by President Barack Obama.

The president-elect was asked of Graham's lobbying and gritted his teeth as he answered the question.

"I've been competing with him for a long time," Trump said. "He's going to crack that 1 percent barrier one day. I didn't realize Lindsey Graham was still at it. I think Lindsey Graham's a nice guy."

Trump and Graham were rivals for the Republican nomination for president for several months before Graham left the race.

