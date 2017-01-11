Trump says he's still competing with Sen. Lindsey Graham

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.More >>
A South Carolina Republican running to replace U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney has blasted two GOP rivals for voting to remove the Confederate flag from the state's capital.More >>
South Carolina residents slightly disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his presidency so far, according to the Winthrop Poll.More >>
Rep. Joe Wilson said he was more than prepared for a raucous town hall that saw many people use his well-known "you lie" moment against him.More >>
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is one of the most unpopular senators in the country, according to a poll of senators across the country.More >>
