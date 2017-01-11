Sheriff describes suspect's alleged sexual conduct with girl as "disgusting, revolting"

A man accused of having sexual relations with a 9-year-old girl in Kershaw County has been arrested in Lancaster County.

Joseph Elliot Garcia, 44, is charged with criminal sexual conduct after his arrest at a hotel in Lancaster County where he was working. Sheriff James Matthews says Garcia could face additional charges for incidents involving other victims in South Carolina and North Carolina.

In December, the mother of a 9-year-old-girl contacted the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office regarding an assault on her daughter. Further investigation determined the child was sexually assaulted and an arrest warrant was issued for Garcia.

Garcia did not have a permanent address, but investigators later determined he was working at a hotel in Lancaster County, where he was arrested Tuesday.

“What can one say about a situation like this other than that this is disgusting, revolting and will in all likelihood happen again if this pedophile is released from custody,” says Matthews. “Parents of young children really need to scrutinize male friends that they allow to be with their children.”

Garcia is awaiting a bond hearing at the Kershaw County Detention Center. Matthews says he has an extensive criminal history that includes arrests for murder, domestic violence, assault and battery, probation violation, grand larceny and drug charges.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.