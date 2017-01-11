Dylann Roof received the federal death penalty. Now what?

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driverMore >>
New recruits are joining the U.S. military amid growing tensions in several hot spots around the globe.More >>
New recruits are joining the U.S. military amid growing tensions in several hot spots around the globe.More >>
The search continues for a woman the Lexington County Sheriff's Department claims is continuously making fake 911 calls to the dispatch center.More >>
The search continues for a woman the Lexington County Sheriff's Department claims is continuously making fake 911 calls to the dispatch center.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.More >>
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.More >>
There has been no decision made on the future of the controversial bar where a USC student was allegedly assaulted by the bar's owner in March.More >>
There has been no decision made on the future of the controversial bar where a USC student was allegedly assaulted by the bar's owner in March.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the...More >>
A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the hands of the airline industry.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
Stuff like this just happens in Florida.More >>
Stuff like this just happens in Florida.More >>