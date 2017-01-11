Dylann Roof received the federal death penalty. Now what?

Dylann Roof received the federal death penalty from a jury of his peers on Tuesday, but his execution could take quite some time.

The federal government has not executed anyone by lethal injection since 2003. Louis Jones, Jr., a 53-year-old former Army staff sergeant and Gulf War veteran, kidnapped, raped, and murdered a 19-year-old Army private.

Roof will join 63 other people on federal death row. If his sentence is carried out, he will be executed at the United States Penitentiary in Terra Haute, IN.

In South Carolina, there are 47 inmates on death row. The last inmate executed by the state occurred in 2014.

