Sheriff: driver rams 2 patrol vehicles fleeing deputies through 2 counties

The Kershaw County Sheriff says a man fleeing deputies rammed two patrol cars while leading them on a pursuit through two counties.

Sheriff James Matthews says Demetrice Jacoby Williams, 36, of Rembert, is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest, malicious injury to personal property and driving under suspension. Matthews says Williams was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a lengthy pursuit and physical struggle with deputies.

The incident began at about 3 p.m. Tuesday when a deputy patrolling SC 261 clocked a vehicle driven by Williams at 95 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. The deputy attempted to pull Williams over, but he took off.

Matthews says Williams ran his vehicle into a ditch and the refused to comply with the deputy's orders as the deputy struggled to get him into handcuffs. Matthews says the deputy used a Taser on Williams, but it had no effect. Williams managed to free himself from the deputy and get back into his car.

"Traffic was backed up on US 521 while the deputy struggled with Williams, but not a single person came to the officer’s aid," says a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Williams made his way back to SC 261, taking out a traffic sign at the intersection with US 521. Matthews says he drove to his home on TB Wright Road in Sumter County and rammed two Kershaw County patrol vehicles.

Williams was eventually taken into custody.

“This entire incident could have been avoided if Wright had initially complied with the lawful orders of the officer,” says Matthews. “Instead he involved himself in a lengthy struggle with the arresting officer, rammed two patrol cars and led deputies on a high speed chase all the way into Sumter County. Smh again.”

"Williams has been previously arrested for multiple narcotics offenses in South Carolina and Georgia, habitual traffic offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon." says the news release.

Williams is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

