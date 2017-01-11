Gamecock baseball ranked No. 5 in nation

South Carolina is ranked No. 5 in the nation in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25. Clemson is ranked 19th.

South Carolina is one of five SEC schools to be ranked in the preseason poll. Also ranked are LSU (No. 2), Florida (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 8) and Vanderbilt (No. 9).

This is South Carolina’s second preseason national ranking. The Gamecocks were also ranked No. 4 in the country by Collegiate Baseball.

The Gamecocks begin the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNCG at Founders Park.

Top 25 Preseason Poll by Perfect Game:

RANK TEAM

1 TCU

2 LSU

3 Florida State

4 Florida

5 South Carolina

6 Louisville

7 Oregon State

8 Ole Miss

9 Vanderbilt

10 East Carolina

11 Oklahoma State

12 North Carolina

13 Louisiana

14 NC State

15 Cal State Fullerton

16 Stanford

17 Texas

18 Washington

19 Clemson

20 Houston

21 Rice

22 Cal Poly

23 Maryland

24 Coastal Carolina

25 Arizona

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.