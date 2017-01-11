Gamecock baseball ranked No. 5 in nation - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecock baseball ranked No. 5 in nation

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina is ranked No. 5 in the nation in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25. Clemson is ranked 19th.

South Carolina is one of five SEC schools to be ranked in the preseason poll. Also ranked are LSU (No. 2), Florida (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 8) and Vanderbilt (No. 9).

This is South Carolina’s second preseason national ranking. The Gamecocks were also ranked No. 4 in the country by Collegiate Baseball.

The Gamecocks begin the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNCG at Founders Park. 

Top 25 Preseason Poll by Perfect Game:

RANK    TEAM

1              TCU

2              LSU

3              Florida State

4              Florida

5              South Carolina

6              Louisville

7              Oregon State

8              Ole Miss

9              Vanderbilt

10           East Carolina

11           Oklahoma State

12           North Carolina

13           Louisiana

14           NC State

15           Cal State Fullerton

16           Stanford

17           Texas

18           Washington

19           Clemson

20           Houston

21           Rice

22           Cal Poly

23           Maryland

24           Coastal Carolina

25           Arizona

