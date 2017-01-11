Gamecock baseball ranked No. 5 in nation

(SOURCE: WISTV) COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -
South Carolina is ranked No. 5 in the nation in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25. Clemson is ranked 19th.
South Carolina is one of five SEC schools to be ranked in the preseason poll. Also ranked are LSU (No. 2), Florida (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 8) and Vanderbilt (No. 9).
This is South Carolina’s second preseason national ranking. The Gamecocks were also ranked No. 4 in the country by Collegiate Baseball.
The Gamecocks begin the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNCG at Founders Park.
Top 25 Preseason Poll by Perfect Game:
RANK TEAM
1 TCU
2 LSU
3 Florida State
4 Florida
5 South Carolina
6 Louisville
7 Oregon State
8 Ole Miss
9 Vanderbilt
10 East Carolina
11 Oklahoma State
12 North Carolina
13 Louisiana
14 NC State
15 Cal State Fullerton
16 Stanford
17 Texas
18 Washington
19 Clemson
20 Houston
21 Rice
22 Cal Poly
23 Maryland
24 Coastal Carolina
25 Arizona
