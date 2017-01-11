SC Dept. of Education launches school closings app

The South Carolina Department of Education has established an app for parents, students and districts to check school closings and delays.

The department announced the launch of the app Wednesday, designed to keep students, parents and the general public current on the state's public school closings and delays.

The School Closure Web Application will allow districts to directly report which schools are closed, delayed or released early due to inclement weather or emergencies.

Click here to go to SCSchoolClosings.com.

“With recent school closures due to natural disasters and with the winter weather season upon us, our goal is to streamline and give the public the most up-to-date information on the status of our public schools,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

The application includes only South Carolina public schools. Click here for a link to the WIS closings, cancellations and delays page, which is activated during an emergency or weather event and lists school, church and business closings.

