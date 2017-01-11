West Columbia woman killed in single-vehicle crash

The Lexington County Coroner has identified a West Columbia woman killed in a crash Monday afternoon.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Patricia Ann Steele, 52, died at the scene on Pine Street near Cedar Creek Road, south of Pelion. Fisher says the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Monday when the vehicle she was driving crossed the center line and she over corrected.

Fisher says Steele was not wearing a seat belt. An autopsy done Tuesday determined Steele died of trauma to the head and neck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

