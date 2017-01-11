Dylann Roof formally sentenced to death for Charleston church shooting

Convicted killer Dylann Roof was formally sentenced to death Wednesday after the jury handed down Roof's fate late Tuesday afternoon.

After the decision was released, Roof immediately asked Judge Richard Gergel for new attorneys because he didn't "trust them."

Gergel denied the motion.

"I feel it would be a great loss of resources and talent," Gergel said.

RELATED: Watch on your smartphone or mobile device.

The jury deliberated for just under three hours Tuesday after prosecutors and Roof himself delivered closing remarks. Prosecutors painted Roof as a cold, calculating racist with no regard for human life. Roof, meanwhile, told jurors he "felt like I had to" commit the crime.

RELATED: Follow along with our live blog.

Roof was convicted on 33 charges in connection with the deaths of nine African-American parishioners at a historic church in Charleston in June 2015.

In the formal sentencing hearing, family members and friends of those killed in the brutal slaying gave their final remarks to Roof.

Felicia Sanders, mother of Tywanza Sanders, one of the victims in the shooting, held a blood-stained Bible that she had with her on the night she witnessed Roof open fire on the small group of parishioners.

Despite the heartache Roof caused her, she forgave him in court.

"You took my loved ones away from me, and since June 17, I've gotten to know you," Sanders said. "I know you because you're in my head. You're in my head every day."

Still, not everyone had forgiveness on their minds as they spoke to a stone-faced Roof.

"I pray that your soul go to hell," Susie Jackson's niece, Gayle Jackson said.

Afterward, Roof could file a motion for new attorneys and a new trial.

RELATED: See photos of the Emanuel AME Nine.

Previous Stories:

Roof Trial Day One

Roof Trial Day Two

Roof Trial Day Three

Roof Trial Day Four

Roof Trial Day Five

Roof Trial Day Six

Roof Trial Day Seven

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.