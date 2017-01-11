Video: Dog rescued from frozen NC pond

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
A Hamilton County grand jury returned murder indictments Thursday morning against two men accused in the "disgusting" race-related slaying of a motorist who accidentally hit a 4-year-old boy and then stopped to check on the child, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.
Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempting to steal lawn equipment from someone's property.
Stuff like this just happens in Florida.
A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the hands of the airline industry.
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.
A man was killed and four additional people were injured after a shooting at a MARTA station in Atlanta Thursday.
There has been no decision made on the future of the controversial bar where a USC student was allegedly assaulted by the bar's owner in March.
Horse racing fans who also love college football will no longer have to choose between the Colonial Cup and college football games in November.
