Video: Dog rescued from frozen NC pond

ORANGE COUNTY, NC (WRAL) -- Petey the dog has a lot of people talking. The Orange County, NC dog is safe and warm, after some dedicated first responders plucked Petey from a frigid pond.



"We were all out there just hoping and praying for the little guy struggling in the water," Deputy Ryan Jones with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.



His name is Petey. You could also call him "lucky."



"My emotions were kinda up and down, I didn't know how this was going to turn out," said Olivia Rogers whose husband spotted Petey in the middle of an icy pond Sunday morning.



In an attempt to break up the ice and free the 5-year-old beagle mix, he fired nearly two dozen shotgun blasts into the pond and called 911.



"I was peeking out the window I was like, 'Okay- his heads still up,' and I was like, 'Please Lord, Please Lord, Please Lord,'" she said.



"We weren't really sure what to expect when we got out there, and found that poor dog just out there suffering in the middle of the pond," Jones said.



"I knew we'd need more equipment," Charles Schwartz with Orange County Animal Services said.



"Then when the boat got here, they put the boat on, and it just sat on top of the ice," said Rogers.



"Once we got out there, we reached out and he pretty much jumped into our hands, and we put him on the boat," said Schwartz.



"I think they're heroes. I was telling my boys, 'those are heroes out there, and they're doing the right thing. There's a living creature that needs help, and they're helping,'" Rogers said.



In places, the pond is 40 to 50 feet deep. Rescuers admit they were worried they might be on a failed mission.



"You see how kind of hopeless the situation is. It makes you worry," Jones said.



It took an hour to save Petey and there's no telling how long he'd been in the frigid water before that.



"There was an energy of, 'We can do this. We can save this dog. This matters,'" Rogers said.

First responders say they never thought twice about risking their lives for the pup.



"And people think of those dogs and cats just like they're their family members, like sons and daughters. So it was serious to them. It was serious to us," Jones said.



Nearly a half-dozen agencies responded to the rescue, including the Orange County Sheriff's Department and EMS, the Mebane Fire Department and Alamance County Rescue.

Petey's owner didn't want to talk on camera but she is grateful to all Petey's rescuers.

