Video: Gun store owner shoots, kills armed robber

North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the hands of the airline industry.More >>
A sub-contractor was killed during a workplace accident at the CMC Steel South Carolina plant on Thursday.More >>
The subcontractor killed during a workplace accident and CMC Steel South Carolina on Thursday has been identified.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.More >>
The teaser is two minutes long, so there's plenty of Star Wars-y goodness to enjoy.More >>
A man was killed and four additional people were injured after a shooting at a MARTA station in Atlanta Thursday.More >>
A woman will be celebrating Easter without one of her Jesus statues after someone stole it from her yard Thursday.More >>
