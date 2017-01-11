Video: Gun store owner shoots, kills armed robber

MABLETON, GA (WXIA) -- The owner of a Georgia gun shop says he had no choice but to open fire on two armed men attempting to rob his store, killing one.

The robbery and shooting was captured on the store's surveillance video.

Police say two armed men burst in Jimmy Groover's Dixie Gun and Pawn Store and held the gun store owner at gunpoint Monday. What the men weren't aware of is that Groover had a gun of his own.

Groover picked up his gun, pulled the trigger and shot and killed one of the suspects.

The other suspect ran off and is still on the run.

Police say it is unlikely Groover will be charged because he acted in self-defense.

