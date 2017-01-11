Video: Gun store owner shoots, kills armed robber - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Video: Gun store owner shoots, kills armed robber

Source: WXIA Source: WXIA
Source: WXIA Source: WXIA

MABLETON, GA (WXIA) -- The owner of a Georgia gun shop says he had no choice but to open fire on two armed men attempting to rob his store, killing one.

The robbery and shooting was captured on the store's surveillance video.

Police say two armed men burst in Jimmy Groover's Dixie Gun and Pawn Store and held the gun store owner at gunpoint Monday. What the men weren't aware of is that Groover had a gun of his own.

Groover picked up his gun, pulled the trigger and shot and killed one of the suspects.

The other suspect ran off and is still on the run.

Police say it is unlikely Groover will be charged because he acted in self-defense.

Copyright 2017 NBC. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    Friday, April 14 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-04-14 17:04:19 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-04-14 17:04:19 GMT

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Don't worry about Oliver's behavior, keepers say

    Giraffe watch: Don't worry about Oliver's behavior, keepers say

    Friday, April 14 2017 7:29 AM EDT2017-04-14 11:29:55 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

  • Afghanistan: Massive US bomb kills 36 Islamic State fighters

    Afghanistan: Massive US bomb kills 36 Islamic State fighters

    Friday, April 14 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-04-14 17:04:52 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-04-14 17:04:52 GMT
    (Mark Kulaw/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP). In this May 2004 photo, a group gathers around a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast (MOAB) weapon, on display at the Air Force Armament Museum on Eglin Air Force Base near Valparaiso, Fla. U.S. forc...(Mark Kulaw/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP). In this May 2004 photo, a group gathers around a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast (MOAB) weapon, on display at the Air Force Armament Museum on Eglin Air Force Base near Valparaiso, Fla. U.S. forc...

    Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.

    More >>

    Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly