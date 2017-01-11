Arrest in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

Columbia Police say a Crimestoppers tip led to an arrest in a hit-and-run last month that injured a 4-year-old.

Police say they arrested 20-year old Antonio Burkett Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on Faraway Drive. Investigators say back on December 22nd, Burkett hit a 4-year old child while driving in the 2300 block of Two Notch Road and did not stop.

Burkett is charged with hit and run involving personal injury, failure to render aid, and giving false information to police.

About a week after the crash, police identified Burkett as the driver. The vehicle was located, but Burkett had been at-large since the crash.

The child suffered a sprained hand in the accident. The child's aunt, who was also involved in the crash, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

