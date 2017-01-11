Arrest in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
A man was killed and four additional people were injured after a shooting at a MARTA station in Atlanta Thursday.More >>
A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the hands of the airline industry.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
A woman will be celebrating Easter without one of her Jesus statues after someone stole it from her yard Thursday.More >>
A sub-contractor was killed during a workplace accident at the CMC Steel South Carolina plant on Thursday.More >>
The subcontractor killed during a workplace accident and CMC Steel South Carolina on Thursday has been identified.More >>
The Trump administration is dropping a lawsuit against North Carolina after the state moved to undo its “bathroom bill.”More >>
The search continues for a woman the Lexington County Sheriff's Department claims is continuously making fake 911 calls to the dispatch center.More >>
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw continues to increase as deputies follow up on leads.More >>
