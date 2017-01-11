Winter taking a break

Winter takes a vacation as we’ll see much warmer temperatures today through Friday.
A cold front on Saturday cools us down just a bit over the weekend. Rain looks to return late next week.
Today: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably warm, highs in the middle 70s.
