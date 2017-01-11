Highway Patrol investigating after driver hits tree

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision in the Blythewood area after a driver struck a tree Tuesday night.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Winnsboro Road and Chester Road.

Troopers say the driver went off the roadway and became trapped in the vehicle after hitting a tree. The driver was freed and taken to the hospital. The driver's condition has not been released.

SCHP continues to investigate the crash.

