Highway Patrol investigating after driver hits tree - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Highway Patrol investigating after driver hits tree

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision in the Blythewood area after a driver struck a tree Tuesday night. 

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Winnsboro Road and Chester Road. 

Troopers say the driver went off the roadway and became trapped in the vehicle after hitting a tree. The driver was freed and taken to the hospital. The driver's condition has not been released.

SCHP continues to investigate the crash. 

