Clemson father and son both win National Championships

Clemson's hard-fought win Monday night was not only special to fans who've been waiting for years but also for a father and son who are both champions now.

Bill Smith won a national championship with Clemson in 1981 and Monday night was his son Cannon's turn. It was an emotional moment and one filled with pride. Not only has it become a family legacy to attend Clemson but now a father and son can share the feeling of winning a national championship.

In the 1981 season, the team was undefeated. Bill Smith was a defensive end in those days and now his son is a redshirt sophomore who is a tight end.

We caught up with Smith as he and his family were headed back to Columbia from Tampa, and he told Monday night was not just the end of a 35-year wait, but it was the culmination of years of hard work. He said it was an accomplishment that will sink in for the players later in life as it has for him.

However, going into the big game, Bill said his only advice to his son was to enjoy the moment.

"[I] just told him I loved him and that I was very proud of him and for him just to enjoy the moment he's in right now,” Bill explained. “You know they're all young men but as they get older I think they'll have a greater appreciation of what they have accomplished than they actually do today and that just comes with age and maturity. It takes a village to raise a family and there's just a lot of folks that put a lot of hard work into the success of the football program, also academically. We're doing awesome at Clemson. So just a very proud moment for Clemson University and I'm happy for all of our fans and alumni.”

There are a few current players whose fathers were on that 1981 championship team. Cannon wears his father's number 84.

