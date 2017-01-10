State pension reform to go before SC lawmakers

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.More >>
Jordan Humphreys was magnificent in his seven innings pitched for the Fireflies.More >>
A sub-contractor was killed during a workplace accident at the CMC Steel South Carolina plant on Thursday.More >>
The subcontractor killed during a workplace accident and CMC Steel South Carolina on Thursday has been identified.More >>
Opinions continue to be divided across South Carolina on whether to do some major changes to the state’s gun laws.More >>
Three members of the National Champion South Carolina Gamecocks were selected in the first round of WNBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm Thursday night at Samsung 837 in New York.More >>
