Proposal for medical marijuana use in SC goes before lawmakers

A familiar issue resurfaced as South Carolina lawmakers began the 2017 session on Tuesday.

It’s the proposal to allow the state's residents to obtain medical marijuana that supporters call the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act.

This time around, advocates for medical cannabis and its derivatives say they've got a tightly focused and targeted plan. They said the plan could help people in pain and address concerns of law enforcement and those worried about a push for recreational pot.

Supporters say the bill would fully regulate and control production and access to medical cannabis. The bill sets out specific conditions that would have to be present to qualify for access and use such as cancer, glaucoma, HIV-AIDS, hepatitis C, ALS, Crohn's, PTSD, autism, and Parkinson's among others. There would be a review board and limits on purchases to no more than two ounces per 14 days for example.

It's an alternative Senator Tom Davis said is supported by three out of four South Carolinians.

“A poll was done a few weeks ago, a statewide poll, that indicated Republicans and Democrats alike, 78 percent of South Carolinians believe that doctors ought to be able to authorize medical cannabis use for patients who can benefit. That's also what the South Carolina people believe,” Senator Davis said.

The bill provides strict rules on production with licensed cultivation centers, processing facilities, and specific dispensaries.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford released a statement Tuesday on the proposal saying:

"I strongly believe that it is the job of medical doctors -- not the government to determine the best care for patients. Twenty-eight other states have already made the decision to do what is necessary to allow their citizens to receive the best treatment for their conditions by legalizing medical cannabis. It is time for South Carolina to be on the cutting edge and move forward with the legislation that will benefit the health and quality of life of children, the elderly, veterans who have served this country, and many others who suffer from ailments that could be improved by the use of marijuana. Legalizing medical marijuana in our state is an essential step in reducing the rampant opioid addiction that many have fallen prey to after having been denied what doctors have deemed the best treatment for their medical condition. Seventy-eight percent of South Carolinians believe that marijuana should be allowed for medical use and I am happy to begin this first day of session as a member of a bipartisan effort to do what is best for South Carolinians."

28 other states have allowed some form of cannabis or marijuana for medical purposes.

