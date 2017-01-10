Police: Missing man hasn't been seen since Christmas Eve

Columbia Police are seeking a man who has not been seen since Christmas Eve.

According to CPD, Todd Henry Baxley was last spotted at a residence at 2401 Center Street. As a result, Baxley's family has filed a missing person's report.

Police are unsure if Baxley left the area with someone. Investigators do not have a detailed description of what he was wearing the last time he was seen, but a photo of Baxley is attached to this story.

Baxley's family says it's not usual for him not to visit or contact him.

