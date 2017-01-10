Clemson prepares to welcome Tigers home after national championship win

The Clemson Tigers are returning from Tampa with a little bit of extra hardware.

Fresh off an underdog victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship game, Tigers coaches and players are expected to return to South Carolina on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

Fans from all over South Carolina are already lining up outside Death Valley to get a glimpse of that gold trophy handed to the players and coaches following the Tigers' 35-31 win.

One fan, Andrea Harbin, said she was in Tampa for the game Monday night and drove all the way back just to get in line.

"Yeah, I told them last night. I’m like look, we got to go straight back so we can be here when the team gets back. I was here when they left for the national championship game so I want to be here when they get back," Harbin said.

From there, Clemson city officials are looking to throw a parade for the new national champions on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The Tigers won their first national title since 1981.

