Clemson's Watson ends collegiate career his way with exclamation point

Deshaun Watson announced that he would forego his senior season at Clemson midway through the season. Now, the MVP of the National Championship game can say he’s just about all there is to do as a college football player including walking away with a national title.

“I've enjoyed, like I said, the three years, and I just wanted to sign my name and end it with an exclamation point,” said Watson, “and I think I did that. Moments like this I'll never forget. Clemson was the best three years of my life, and credit me as the person I am today. Through my faith, as a citizen, as a football player, as a student, I've learned so much, and it's just been special.”

In two title games against Alabama, Watson threw for 941 yards and accounted for eight touchdowns. But what’s just as impressive, if not more, is Watson’s 32-3 record as the Tigers’ starting quarterback. His win total ties Tajh Boyd and Rodney Williams for the most in school history. Fans will talk about what Watson did for the Clemson program on the field for years to come, but head coach Dabo Swinney will always remember Watson’s leadership on and off the field.

“He's just been an unbelievable, unbelievable player, preparer, leader, and ambassador for this university,” said Swinney. “He set the standard. He set the bar for everybody coming through. It's just unreal. Over a 3.0, and I'm so proud of him. I mean, this guy deserves it. I told him, I said, you deserve it. And I'm just happy that we have this moment to share in it.”

Now, Watson will turn his attention to preparing for the NFL. While there are many who believe Watson could go high in the draft, Watson intends to work hard and simply let the chips fall where they may.

“Regardless of where I go, whoever takes me, I'm going to go work hard and put in the work and just play my role and be the best I can be,” Watson said. “I don't get caught up in all the hype of the draft and the first pick and all that stuff. God has a plan for me, and I just try to get better and go to work and be the best I can be.”

