Deputies ask for help identifying man who used stolen credit card

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County Sheriff's deputies hope someone can identify a man in surveillance photos wanted for using a stolen credit card at several stores in Columbia Mall.

Investigators say the man charged about $500 worth of merchandise at several stores in the mall on Wednesday January 4: DTLR, Lims, New York Gold and Champs.

The man they are looking for was captured on a store surveillance system. Photos from the store surveillance are attached to the story.

If you recognize the man in the photos or know anything about the crime, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

