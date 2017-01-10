Deputies continue to ask for help solving July murder

Five months after a man was murdered, Richland County Sheriff's Deputies still are searching for clues to the identity of a second man involved.

Jamal George was shot and killed in Pinedale Drive on July 2. One month later, deputies arrested Keith Thomas and charged him with murder.

The Richland County coroner says George died less than an hour before his 27th birthday. Investigators say he was killed in his driveway during an attempted robbery.

Deputies continue to work on identifying a second man wanted in connection to the murder. Tuesday morning they asked for the public's help again.

Attached to this story is a previously-released composite sketch of the man investigators are working to identify. If you recognize him or know anything about the murder, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

