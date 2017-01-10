Angry Alabama fan punches out TV following Clemson title game TD

A football game is not worth property damage.

That's the lesson one angry Alabama fan is learning Tuesday morning after the Crimson Tide lost the National Championship in heartbreaking fashion to the Clemson Tigers.

With one second on the clock, Tigers QB Deshaun Watson lobbed a 2-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Hunter Renfrow, sealing the deal for the Tigers for the first time since 1981 and putting an end to Alabama's 26-game winning streak.

However, this Alabama fan was clearly not happy with that result (WARNING: Video has language)

Bama fan gives a solid right cross to his TV after Clemson's game winning TD @bustedcoverage pic.twitter.com/SpsQwdn76b — Busted College (@BustedCollege) January 10, 2017

Better luck next time.

