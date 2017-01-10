DEATH: Dylann Roof receives death penalty in Charleston shooting case

The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.More >>
The Robert Bentley investigation came with a huge price tag out of taxpayers’ pockets.More >>
The Robert Bentley investigation came with a huge price tag out of taxpayers’ pockets.More >>
A mother who recently moved into a Myrtle Beach neighborhood is praising a Myrtle Beach Police officer for taking time out of his day to toss the pigskin around with her kids.More >>
A mother who recently moved into a Myrtle Beach neighborhood is praising a Myrtle Beach Police officer for taking time out of his day to toss the pigskin around with her kids.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
A judge bond for the man accused of beating a woman with a brick at a North Charleston assisted living center.More >>
A judge bond for the man accused of beating a woman with a brick at a North Charleston assisted living center.More >>
The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.More >>
The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.More >>
The Secret Service gives code names to presidents, their families and other famous people.More >>
The Secret Service gives code names to presidents, their families and other famous people.More >>
The warrant says a green leafy substance, pills, paraphernalia and syringes were found, but test results were not listed.More >>
The warrant says a green leafy substance, pills, paraphernalia and syringes were found, but test results were not listed.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.More >>