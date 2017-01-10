DEATH: Dylann Roof receives death penalty in Charleston shooting case

The jury has decided to give the 22-year-old man convicted of murdering nine African-American parishioners the death penalty.

In a little less than three hours, the jury returned with their decision after asking a series of questions on certain mitigating factors. After those questions were answered, they were sent back to the deliberation room. Just under an hour later, the jury returned with a unanimous decision to put Dylann Roof to death.

Prosecutors spent several hours Tuesday morning delivering a passionate and thorough closing argument. Roof was described as a racist who methodically planned out the shooting in June 2015 at Emanuel AME Church.

However, Roof, who represented himself during the penalty portion of the trial, gave a five-minute closing argument that appeared to show him unremorseful about his actions.

"You may remember in my confession, I said I had to do it. I guess that's not really true. I didn't have to do it, no one made me do it. What I meant when I said that was I felt like I had to do it, and I still feel like I had to do it," Roof told the courtroom.

RELATED: Read along with our live blog.

Roof also went after prosecutors' arguments that his actions were all about hate and hatred.

"In my confession, the FBI asked if I hated black people and I said I don't like what black people do. If I'm filled with as much hate as I allegedly am, why would I lie about that?" Roof said. "Wouldn't it be fair to say the prosecution hates me because they are trying to give me the death penalty?"

Roof ended with asking the jury for a decision.

"I have a right to ask you to give me a life sentence," Roof said. "But I'm not sure what good that would do. All I know is only one of you has to disagree with giving me the death penalty."

RELATED: See photos of the evidence released in the Dylann Roof trial.

Prosecutor Jay Richardson fired back at Roof, calling him a racist and telling the jury that the 22-year-old did nothing to mitigate what he did during the June 2015 shooting.

"We knew exactly why he did what he did. Even with all of that, you know, I am not certain that, you know, the death penalty is always the appropriate sentence, you know, for a person," said Kylon Middleton, a friend of victim Clementa Pinckney. "So again, many people in all of the families were mixed in, you know, their support. Again, we left it in the hands of the jury. The jury rendered a verdict, and so that's something we live with."

After he was sentenced, Roof stood up and asked the court to appoint him some new attorneys. The judge did not give him an answer.

It's something that could be talked about Wednesday morning when Roof is formally sentenced.

Roof was convicted of 33 charges related to the Emanuel AME Church shooting.

RELATED: See photos of the Emanuel AME Nine.

Previous Stories:

Roof Trial Day One

Roof Trial Day Two

Roof Trial Day Three

Roof Trial Day Four

Roof Trial Day Five

Roof Trial Day Six

Roof Trial Day Seven

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.