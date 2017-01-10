DEATH: Dylann Roof receives death penalty in Charleston shooting case

The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.More >>
The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.More >>
The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw continues to increase as deputies follow up on leads.More >>
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw continues to increase as deputies follow up on leads.More >>
South Carolina residents slightly disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his presidency so far, according to the Winthrop Poll.More >>
South Carolina residents slightly disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his presidency so far, according to the Winthrop Poll.More >>
Rep. Joe Wilson said he was more than prepared for a raucous town hall that saw many people use his well-known "you lie" moment against him.More >>
Rep. Joe Wilson said he was more than prepared for a raucous town hall that saw many people use his well-known "you lie" moment against him.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is unveiling a new piece of weapons technology that was donated by a Columbia business.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is unveiling a new piece of weapons technology that was donated by a Columbia business.More >>
In several interviews this week, the president has forged new positions on topics ranging from NATO to Chinese currency manipulation.More >>
In several interviews this week, the president has forged new positions on topics ranging from NATO to Chinese currency manipulation.More >>