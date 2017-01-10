After three-decade hiatus, Clemson flag returns to State House

The Clemson flag flew atop the State House dome for the first time since 1981. (Source: WIS)

Clemson Tigers fans got a treat Tuesday morning on top of watching their team win their first National Championship since 1981.

And that treat flies atop the State House dome.

Over three decades after it was the first collegiate flag to fly on the State House, the orange Clemson flag has returned to the skies of Columbia for one day only.

After Monday night's dramatic victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide on a last-second touchdown, Gov. Nikki Haley rewarded the Tigers by raising the flag over the State House.

"I'm a proud Clemson alum, I'm a proud governor, and I'm a proud South Carolinian," Haley said in a statement. "Clemson showed their heart and humility throughout the entire season, and in an unforgettable national championship victory, they reminded us that, with faith and hard work, anything is possible. That's what defines South Carolina."

State officials have flown a collegiate flag each time one of South Carolina's major sporting teams has won a national title. Last year, the Coastal Carolina flag flew after the Chanticleers won the NCAA College World Series. The Gamecocks also saw their colors on the dome twice after winning the baseball title in 2010 and 2011.

