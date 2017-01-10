Greenville hospitals release pictures of newborns in Clemson gear

GREENVILLE, SC (WYFF/WIS) -- Greenville Health System once again supported it hometown Clemson team by giving every baby born on Jan. 9 -- the day of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship -- a Clemson Tiger Paw onesie.

Here are 4 of the newest #Clemson Tiger fans born today at GHS hospitals. GHS and these babies are #ALLIN. #GoTigers #BeatBama pic.twitter.com/rZyjN7Bleu — Greenville Health Sy (@ghs_org) January 10, 2017

The hospital released photos Monday afternoon of babies born who got the infant fan gear.

RELATED: See photos of Clemson's on-field celebration.

“Clemson is one of GHS’ primary academic partners, and we are proud to support them in their quest to bring home a national championship title,” Karen Potter, manager of public relations for GHS, said. “We are also excited to welcome the team’s newest fans at our hospitals on Jan. 9, who will have the opportunity to cheer on the Tigers from their bassinets.”

Potter said doctors expect between 20 and 30 babies to be born Monday.

"We’ve had 15 babies born thus far today," Potter said. "That includes Greenville Memorial (12), Greer Memorial (1), Oconee Memorial (1) and Laurens (1). None yet at Baptist Easley."

Potter said all but one of the parents accepted the Tiger paw onesie.

Parents have the option to decline the Tiger Paw onesie if they are not Clemson fans.

GHS gave every baby born on Dec. 31, Fiesta Bowl day, a Clemson hat or bib. The gift was prompted by a tweet by Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center that featured a photo of babies wrapped in blankets that said “Beat Clemson, 12-31-16, #BuckeyeBaby.”

Happy birthday and New Year to baby Tommie! She was born at 12:07am and is #OSUWexMed's first #BuckeyeBaby of 2017. pic.twitter.com/H8STMlV3XZ — OSU Wexner Med Ctr (@OSUWexMed) January 1, 2017

GHS responded to the tweet,

Copyright 2017 WYFF and WIS. All rights reserved.