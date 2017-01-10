Midlands companies making Clemson National Championship tee-shir - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands companies making Clemson National Championship tee-shirts

One design produced by Palmetto Shirt Company in Columbia (Source: WIS) One design produced by Palmetto Shirt Company in Columbia (Source: WIS)
Second design made by Palmetto Shirt Company in Columbia (Source: Palmetto Shirt Company) Second design made by Palmetto Shirt Company in Columbia (Source: Palmetto Shirt Company)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Columbia printing company is one of several statewide making tee-shirts to commemorate Clemson's National Championship win over Alabama.

Workers at Palmetto Shirt Company have been working since Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 to win the College Football Playoff. They are making 15,000 specially-designed tee-shirts to deliver to retailers statewide. 

In Barnwell, TNT Printwear also is working to fill orders for of HBI which is part of Hanes/Knights Apparel. The companies have licenses through the NCAA to produce and sell the apparel.

Here is a list of retailers where the Palmetto Shirt Company shirts can be purchased:

SC Place                                                Dixie Made

Rivals                                                     Weeks' Department Store

Tomlinson's                                            Simpsonville Ace Hardware

Kit and Caboodles                                  Palmetto Moon

The University Shoppe                          Jewelry Warehouse

Hamrick's                                            College Shop

Todd and Moore                                   Kountry Kritters

Pierce Town General Store                   USC Union

Tri-County Ace Hardware                     Unique Expressions

Jewelry Wholesale                               Mina's Hallmark

Clothing World                                     Go Team Go

Greek Gallery                                       Annette's Hallmark House

Gameday Sports                                  The Outpost

Crafts Plus

Palmetto Shirt Company says the products will not be available at it's retail location on Atlas Road.

Dick's Sporting Goods opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday at its two Columbia-area locations for fans buying National Championship gear. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly