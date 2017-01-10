Midlands companies making Clemson National Championship tee-shirts

Second design made by Palmetto Shirt Company in Columbia (Source: Palmetto Shirt Company)

One design produced by Palmetto Shirt Company in Columbia (Source: WIS)

A Columbia printing company is one of several statewide making tee-shirts to commemorate Clemson's National Championship win over Alabama.

Workers at Palmetto Shirt Company have been working since Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 to win the College Football Playoff. They are making 15,000 specially-designed tee-shirts to deliver to retailers statewide.

In Barnwell, TNT Printwear also is working to fill orders for of HBI which is part of Hanes/Knights Apparel. The companies have licenses through the NCAA to produce and sell the apparel.

Here is a list of retailers where the Palmetto Shirt Company shirts can be purchased:

SC Place Dixie Made

Rivals Weeks' Department Store

Tomlinson's Simpsonville Ace Hardware

Kit and Caboodles Palmetto Moon

The University Shoppe Jewelry Warehouse

Hamrick's College Shop

Todd and Moore Kountry Kritters

Pierce Town General Store USC Union

Tri-County Ace Hardware Unique Expressions

Jewelry Wholesale Mina's Hallmark

Clothing World Go Team Go

Greek Gallery Annette's Hallmark House

Gameday Sports The Outpost

Crafts Plus

Palmetto Shirt Company says the products will not be available at it's retail location on Atlas Road.

Dick's Sporting Goods opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday at its two Columbia-area locations for fans buying National Championship gear.

Our partner @ClemsonFB are #CFB National Champs! Anderson, Easley, Greenville, Rock Hill and Spartanburg have reopened to sell champ gear. pic.twitter.com/oyhuDKIKtR — Academy (@Academy) January 10, 2017

