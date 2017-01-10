In Tampa and Tigertown, Clemson fans celebrate National Championship win

Fans of the now National Champion Clemson Tigers celebrated their team's win into the early morning Tuesday.

Fans in Tampa and on campus celebrated Clemson's first football championship since 1981.

After the game fans were on the streets of Tampa where the Tigers came back from a 14-point deficit to beat Alabama 35-31.

"It was nuts! Everybody was going crazy, just an awesome time! Incredible, they did a great job," said Lance Jaccard, who traveled to Tampa from Maryland.

There were many fans who couldn't make it to Tampa to watch the game in person but they had plenty of company on campus. Students and fans gathered for a watch party at the Hendrix Student Center in Clemson.

Fans went wild as the last play won the Tigers the game.

After the game fans rushed into the streets to celebrate the Tigers' win. Many of them believed this would be their year -- and they were happy to be in town to honor their school.

"It feels insane," said Sophomore Sarah Smith. "I'm so happy for the team and for Clemson and all the fans now I know are ecstatic."

"We waited four years…we worked really hard and it's been great. It's been nothing but great here at Clemson. No school could have deserved it more," said senior Nate Godard.



"I was at Clemson in 1981 when we won our first National Championship and I got tears when Dabo was talking about how it's for everybody," said a Clemson alumna. "We are National Champions!"

At the campus bookstore, long lines formed for fans eager to get the freshest gear sporting their team's name along with the words, National Champions.

The Tigers football team is expected to arrive home in Clemson at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

