Clemson win puts Tigers atop 'Bama in final AP poll

Fireflies fans have a chance to see Tim Tebow and get his autograph before the season starts.More >>
Fireflies fans have a chance to see Tim Tebow and get his autograph before the season starts.More >>
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has big goals in his future.More >>
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has big goals in his future.More >>
Outfielder Gene Cone notched his first triple of the season on Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 5,500, but Columbia dropped the series finale to the Hickory Crawdads, 4-2. Luis Carpio provided solid production one spot behind Cone in the order, finishing with a pair of hits and an RBI.More >>
Outfielder Gene Cone notched his first triple of the season on Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 5,500, but Columbia dropped the series finale to the Hickory Crawdads, 4-2. Luis Carpio provided solid production one spot behind Cone in the order, finishing with a pair of hits and an RBI.More >>