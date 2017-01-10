Hunter Renfrow goes from walk-on to hero for Tigers

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow could’ve easily taken the scholarship offered to him by Appalachian State and played in Boone. But the Socastee High product had a feeling that something better was out there for him. He was right.

The Tigers redshirt sophomore had been an integral part in helping them stay in the conversation in terms of contenders for the national title.

“He's just one of those guys that came in from day one and just went to work,” said Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. “You know, he started off on scout team as a freshman because he was a walk-on, and all the guys on defense were saying, hey, Hunter is going to be special.”

RELATED: See photos of Clemson's on-field celebration.

They couldn’t have been more right. In 2015, Renfrow was the team’s fifth-leading receiver with 33 catches for 492 yards and five touchdown. Entering Monday’s game, Renfrow maintained his spot in fifth among Clemson’s wide receivers with 34 catches for 403 yards and four touchdowns. But Renfrow has had a thing for playing in big games and it showed in Tampa against Alabama. Renfrow caught 10 passes for 92 yards and two scores to help the Tigers capture their first title since 1981.

“Appreciate Hunter, ol' Hunter Renfrow,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. “He's just incredible."

Renfrow’s work didn’t go unnoticed. During practices, Renfrow said he’d take on guys like current Minnesota Viking Mackensie Alexander and current New Orleans Saint Stephone Anthony. And what he was able to do in practices ultimately translated on gameday for him.

“He just always goes to work, never complains, never draws attention to him,” said Watson. “He always tries to find a way to do his job and play his role and help the team win, regardless if he scores touchdowns, catches balls, and then he just knows what the defense is doing. He studies film all the time, so if I see something and if he sees something, he'll come over and tell me, tell me what they're doing, how they're playing him, and we'll correct it. He's just a guy that goes to work and is just special and just brings joy and makes everyone else around him better.”

Next season, Renfrow will be a pivotal component to Clemson’s offense. With the likes of Mike Williams and Jordan Leggett leaving the team, the Tigers will need someone to step in and be a threat for them in the passing game and Renfrow could be just that.

"I felt like definitely nationally last year I kind of got some recognition in the Alabama game. But it really started at two points I feel like over the last two years. This crazy thing about a year-and-a-half ago, I was a walk-on still, nobody really knew about me. But like Deshaun said earlier, practice, it all started in practice. I went against, two years ago, Mackensie Alexander, Stefan Anthony. Those guys were the No. 1 defense in the nation, and that's something I've carried over, that if I can get open against those guys and the guys we have now in practice, then I can get open against anyone. "And then last year, the Notre Dame game. Such a big game in the rain in a hurricane, and I made a catch on the sideline and felt like I kind of belonged. As far as the whole game, I played every snap except one. When they punted it down at the 1-yard line we had to go heavy formation. I just knew I was going to have to give everything I had. I've dreamed about it since I was a kid, all of us, and I couldn't let these seniors go down like we did last year. Just love them, and just appreciative for the opportunity." -Hunter Renfrow

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.