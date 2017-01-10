Warmer temperatures on the way

Winds turn to the south/southwest Tuesday and this will bring us warmer temperatures into the rest of this week.

We could have an isolated shower or two Wednesday or Wednesday night otherwise dry with temperatures into the 70s by Thursday.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer, highs in the middle 50s



Wednesday: Partly cloudy and much warmer, highs in the middle to upper 60s.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy, highs near 70°



Friday: Variably cloudy, highs lower 70s

