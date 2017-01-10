Watson's last second TD lifts Tigers to national title over Alabama

Screenwriters in Hollywood would be hard-pressed to come up with drama more captivating than what was seen in Raymond James Stadium on Monday night.

With time running out and Clemson’s championship dream seemingly slipping away, quarterback Deshaun Watson smiled because he knew the title would be coming home with the Tigers.

“I just flashed back from last year when they scored, and when we scored, and we were down five but we ran out of time,” recalled Watson. “But I just smiled right when they scored. I (saw) the two minutes and one second on the clock, and I just smiled and I just knew, I just told my guys, 'hey, let's be legendary, let's go be great.' I told myself, 'they left too much time on the clock.' Last year they ran out the time, but this time they left us a little bit too much."

Watson’s last-second touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow secured Clemson’s first national championship since 1981 with a 35-31 win over top-ranked Alabama in their championship rematch.

RELATED: See photos of Clemson's on-field celebration here

"That has to be one of the greatest games of all time, just absolutely incredible, to have to take the field and go down the field to win the game," said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. "That's what it's made of. That's what I told 'em when it was over. 'This is what it's all about right here, boys.' They fought. They fought for every play."

Alabama got on the board first in the title game. The Tide only needed three plays to go 59 yards, but it was Bo Scarbrough’s 25-yard run that pushed Nick Saban’s squad ahead 7-0 with 9:23 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Scarbrough came calling again. The sophomore tailback put together a gritty 37-yard run for his second touchdown of the night pushing Alabama ahead 14-0 with 10:42 left in the half.

“Well, Bo has really come on and played extremely well the last three or four games of the season,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. “He's certainly been a bell cow for us, and he has certainly, because of his size and durability, he makes it difficult when the defense gets worn down a little bit. Not to have him was probably a little bit of a disadvantage for us, but I was pleased with the way the other backs that had an opportunity in the game, Josh Jacobs and Damien Harris played. We always miss a guy that's Bo Scarbrough, size, especially when you want to run the ball and take some time off the clock.”

Scarbrough finished the night with 99 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. However, he’d leave the game in the third quarter with a right leg injury.

Despite their early struggles on offense, the Tigers managed to get on the board with 6:09 left in the half. Clemson quickly marched 87 yards using seven plays. Watson was able to reach the end zone from eight yards out cutting the Alabama lead to 14-7.

Clemson ended the first quarter with just 46 total yards. They finished the half with 203.

The Alabama defense would help the cause in the third. The Crimson Tide forced a Wayne Gallman fumble that was recovered by Ryan Anderson. That led to a 27-yard field goal by Adam Griffith pushing the Tide up 17-7.

But Clemson wasn’t going away. Later in the third, the Tigers took advantage of a poor Alabama punt and struck quickly using just over a minute in their drive. Watson connected with Hunter Renfrow on a 24-yard pass with 7:10 left in the quarter to cut the lead to 17-14.

“You've got to give him a lot of credit,” said Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen. “He's a competitor and that's what you expect. It was a full 60-minute game and we knew that going into this game it was going to be that. He made the plays when they needed and we didn't, so you've got to give Clemson the credit; they won the game.”

Alabama had an answer and it was one that was unfortunately all too familiar to Clemson fans. O.J. Howard got behind the defense and took a 68-yard pass to paydirt extending the Tide’s lead to 24-14. That catch gave Howard three touchdown receptions in each of the two title games against Clemson.

Dabo Swinney’s team continued to show some resilience. With 14 minutes left in the game, Watson found one of his favorite red zone targets in Mike Williams for a 4-yard touchdown pass slicing the lead to 24-21.

“As I said earlier, and I'll say it again, he didn't lose out on the Heisman, the Heisman lost out on him,” Swinney said. “They lost out on an opportunity to be attached to this guy forever. But this guy, his class, his humility, this was his Heisman tonight, and this was really what he wanted. This is what he came to Clemson to do.”

Again, Clemson wouldn’t fold. With 4:38 left in the contest, the Tigers again moved 88 in just six plays with Wayne Gallman capping the drive with his 1-yard touchdown dive. That score would give Clemson a 28-24 advantage, their first lead of the night.

Alabama responded on the next drive behind the efforts of Jalen Hurts. The freshman quarterback finished off a 68-yard drive by scoring on a 30-yard run to snatch the lead away from Clemson and push Bama back on top 31-28 with 2:07 to go.

But the Crimson Tide left too much time and Clemson capitalized. The Tigers began their final drive with 2:01 remaining and left all but one second on the clock with Renfrow’s second touchdown catch of the night.

Renfrow had 10 catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. His two touchdowns on Monday now give him four touchdown catches in two National Championship games. As for Watson, he was 36-of-56 passing for 420 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries .

The Tigers and Crimson Tide each end the season with 14-1 records. And as much as the guys in orange and white are enjoying their win, they’re looking forward to defending their title next season.

“As I said out there earlier, one thing about our team is once we've done something once, we've done it again,” said Swinney. “We needed to win one division, we've done it five times. We've done many things many times, but this one we hadn't, and hopefully we can win a few more before they put me out to pasture.”

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.