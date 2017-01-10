One dead in Lexington County crash

One person is dead after a collision in Lexington County Monday afternoon, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened on SC Highway 302 near the intersection of Cedar Creek Road at 3:30 p.m.

Troopers say a driver traveling west on 302 went off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene of the collision.

The Lexington County Coroner has not released the victim's name yet.

The collision remains under investigation by SCHP.

