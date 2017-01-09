4-car collision shuts down part of Interstate 26

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a four-car collision on Interstate 26 in Irmo.

The collision happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night near mile marker 97. Troopers initially had all of the westbound lanes in the area shut down but have since opened one of the lanes.

The details of the collision remain under investigation but troopers said three people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A tractor trailer was reported to be involved in the collision and had to be towed away.

